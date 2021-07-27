Reimagining University and Victoria avenues: City looking for feedback

Plans are moving forward to improve two popular Windsor roadways.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by senior members of City of Windsor administration and engineering consulting firm CIMA+ Tuesday to provide an update regarding the reimagining of University and Victoria avenues.

An environmental study was commissioned in 2018 to explore ways of reconfiguring a 3.5-kilometre stretch of University Avenue West from Huron Church Road to McDougall Street to better integrate new features for walking, bicycling and other modes of active transportation to make the roadway more attractive and accessible.

Dilkens says the road was originally designed for streetcars and is excessively wide and underutilized.

“I believe we have around $5 million set aside in the capital budget to undertake some early works and then it’ll be up to council to decide how much to commit over which period of time in our ten year capital plan,” says Dilkens.

The study also proposes strategies for optimizing the public right-of-way along two blocks of Victoria Avenue from Chatham Street West to Park Street West.

“This is an opportunity to not just rebuild University and Victoria Avenues, but to reimagine their place in our community,” says Dilkens.

“Coupled with the Community Improvement Plan that council approved last year, as well as the Grace site redevelopment, it’s clear that University Avenue is set to thrive in the years ahead.”

The city is taking feedback from the public on preferred design concepts for the redevelopment of University and Victoria Avenues.

Residents have until August 24 to submit their feedback.

For more information and to submit a written comment, visit the University Avenue & Victoria Avenue Environmental Assessment page.