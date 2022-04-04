iHeartRadio

Rekindling new arena talks? First meeting of Calgary's event centre committee

Calgary's event centre committee will meet for the first time as part of the effort to restart discussions around a new home for the Calgary Flames.

The committee, which includes citizens and members of council, will hold its inaugural meeting Monday morning.

The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 am and go until 1:00 pm.

The five-person committee includes:

  • Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp
  • Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott
  • Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean
  • Brad Parry, president of Calgary Economic Development
  • Deborah Yedlin, president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

The committee came to fruition after the agreement to build an event centre officially fell apart at the start of this year when the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation couldn't agree on additional funding.  

The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Calgary’s website.

