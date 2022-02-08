'Relax, just stay here': Business owner shows compassion as homeless man startles him

A Strathroy, Ont. business owner is taking only positives away from an early morning encounter with a man experiencing homeless in his store.

Mike Balasin owns Pure Water Solutions on Caradoc Street.

Recently, during the deep cold snap, he went to work earlier than usual to set up for delivery to London.

It was about 6:30 a.m. when he walked into a 24-hour water distribution vestibule located at the front of his otherwise locked store.

Turning to his right, he found a man on the ground sleeping, The man instantly became startled.

Balasin says what happened next may not be what you are expecting.

“The gentleman just got up and said, ‘Whoa, I’ll get out of here, and I just said, ‘No it’s ok, it’s -15. Relax it’s warm, just stay here, be comfortable. You are fine here.’”

Balasin says the man appeared surprised as he told him he’d get his supplies and be gone in ten minutes for an early morning delivery to London.

Loading his truck, the surprise turned back to Balasin as the man volunteered to help him.

Accepting the offer the pair finished loading the truck before Balasin made a coffee for both of them.

During a brief conversation, Balasin said the man, who he estimates is between 35 and 40 years of age, told him he was heading to work.

That acknowledgment, he says, was an eye-opener.

Yet, 2020 figures from the United Way of Elgin Middlesex show the man’s reality should not be all that surprising.

A study found 10 per cent of Middlesex County residents struggle to provide food shelter for themselves and their families.

All could unquestionably benefit from some compassion.

And that is what appears to have happened in Strathroy, where the man benefiting from kindness was not done saying thank you.

Around 9 a.m., Balasin returned from London to find the vestibule empty. The man he had helped had left, but not without leaving something behind.

Next to the finished cup of coffee was a handwritten note. In it, he thanked Balasin for his compassion and understanding.

“It’s hard to find that these days”, Balasin stated referring to the man’s writing, “With everything going on. He mentioned people are quick to jump to conclusions. You know over the past few years, with everything going on, people are jumping to conclusions about just about anything.”

But Balasin, in this case, clearly didn’t. He just wanted to help another human being in need.

“I was raised by a father that very generous, I get emotional about it, but that’s what motivated me.”

And now he hopes the motivation to help others spreads to other local business leaders and the public.

His customer, Kim Rosema, says both men have set an example.

“It was really nice of the man to write a note to say thank you. But also, I think that he (Mike Balasin) is a great man that let him stay here to keep."

Still, Balasin remains humble.

“What brought him here is not my business. The weather, the elements, and I had a warm place for him is my business, and there you go.”