Relaxed public health restrictions take effect in Manitoba

Manitoba’s latest round of public health restrictions are now in effect.

Last week, the province announced that it is taking “cautious” steps to reducing health orders, with the goal of being restriction-free by the spring.

The Manitoba government also announced a new set of health orders, saying it is making the changes because the COVID-19 situation is stabilizing.

The new restrictions, which went into effect on Tuesday, include:

Increasing private indoor gatherings to 25 people plus household members if everyone in attendance is vaccinated (youth under the age of 12 are exempt);

Increasing private indoor gatherings with eligible unvaccinated individuals to 10 people plus household members. Youth under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine requirement;

Increasing private outdoor gatherings to 50 people plus household members if everyone is fully vaccinated. Gatherings with unvaccinated people, who are eligible for vaccination, are increased to 20 people plus household members. Youth under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine requirement;

Restaurants and licensed premised can have up to 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of 10 people per table. Liquor sales are permitted until midnight, but masks and proof of vaccination are still required;

Gyms and fitness centres can have up to 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination;

Casinos, bingo halls and VLTs can have 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination;

Museums and galleries can have up to 50 per cent capacity with vaccination proof;

Capacity limits at professional sports and performing arts events are increased to 50 per cent with proof of vaccination;

Movie theatres can hold 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination;

Religious gatherings will remain at 25 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, if proof of vaccination is not required. However, services with only fully immunized individuals and those under 12 can have 50 per cent capacity;

Indoor sports and recreation facilities can have 50 per cent spectator capacity, with proof of vaccination required for everyone 18 and over. Tournaments are once again permitted. Outdoor games, practices and tournaments can have spectator capacity at 50 per cent;

Retail capacity is expanded to 100 per cent. Physical distancing and masks are required; and

Workplaces are not required to report positive cases to public health.

These new restrictions are in place until Feb. 22.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.