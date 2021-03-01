Laurentian University is celebrating the sixth annual Relay for Life event on March 13.

In a news release Monday, LU said the 2021 edition will be a virtual event to raise money and awareness for the battle against cancer. The school is one of many universities across the province to host an annual Relay for Life event.

"This year has been tough on many individuals and the committee realized that they needed to come together and fundraise to the best of their abilities," the release said. "With that in mind, their goal for this year is $30,000. Laurentian Relay for life is accepting public donations to help reach their goal."

There will also be a silent auction on their Facebook page, which will include a variety of prizes and baskets. Bidding begins on March 4 and closes March 13 at 6 p.m., at the end of the group’s event.

"Relay for Life is not about cancer, it is about people," the release said. "People who walk, who celebrate life, who love despite cancer, and those who live or have lived with cancer."

“This year’s event looks different than it has in the past, our committee has had to adapt much like those battling cancer must do on a daily basis," Alexandra Stargratt , president of Laurentian Relay for Life, said in the release.

"Our fundraising efforts this year are more important than ever and this event allows us to experience a sense of community even when we cannot be together in person.”

To donate go to www.relayforlife.ca/laurentianu. Or for more information on this virtual event, contact Alexandra Stargratt at laurentianrelayforlife@gmail.com or call 705-988-2582.