Relief amongst business owners ahead of removal of vaccine passport

Many business owners are breathing a sigh of relief at the upcoming removal of the province's proof of vaccination system.

As of March 1, establishments such as restaurants will no longer have to screen customers for their vaccine passports. It has been in place across the province since late September, deeming anyone with two doses of an mRNA vaccine as fully vaccinated.

"It added a lot of extra responsibility and stress," says Heli Vogrin, the owner of Heavenly Café in Collingwood. "We're very much looking forward not to do that anymore."

Removing the vaccine requirement will be the latest adjustment to COVID-19 restrictions. It's a move that is supported by Dr. Sohail Gandhi, a former president of the Ontario Medical Association who currently practices in Stayner.

"Public health said a year ago that if the population could hit 90% vaccination, we could start lifting restrictions and were at that level," Gandhi says.

While supportive of the move, Gandhi warns that those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised must continue to take precautions.

"We need to be curious and mindful," says Gandhi. "I do think public health needs to have some guidance with what to do when we do have an outbreak because more outbreaks will happen."

While proof of vaccination will no longer be required as of Tuesday, businesses can decide to leave them in place.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer of health, says an update on the mandatory mask policy could happen in the coming weeks.