Relief being offered to Sask. producers affected by April storms

Supplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is being made available for Saskatchewan producers who may be facing significant losses due to recent spring storms.

The new program will help those with more than $2 million in gross revenues who otherwise meet the definition of a small business and will be available to producers affected by disasters that occurred in April, according to a release from the provincial government.

“Local authorities, such as municipalities, must request designation through the PDAP office to initiate assistance for residents following an extreme weather event. Anyone that has applied to the PDAP program, as a result of the spring storms, will automatically be considered for the supplement and will not require a separate application,” a release said.

Producers looking for more information on the program can contact PDAP at 1-866-632-4033 or visit the website.