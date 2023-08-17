Relief felt for some, but not all, following resolution on Yorkton library location

Call it another chapter of the ongoing library controversy — but a decision has been made on the future of the Yorkton Public Library.

Staff members of the library were elated, according to librarian Yuri Forbes-Petrovich, after receiving an email Wednesday afternoon, detailing the decision of the city and the prospective buyer — and the fact that the facility won’t have to move anytime soon.

“We were quite happy to receive that, we all read it together as a staff and all breathed a sigh of relief knowing what our future holds,” he said.

“We can start making plans to keep our library active in our community.”

The reasoning for halting the process, according to the press release sent Wednesday, was environmental concerns from the prospective buyer.

An old SaskPower diesel plant was located in a parking lot adjacent to the property, but the city detailed that there is no impact to the structural integrity of the library itself, and the facility is still suitable for continued public use.

The city also added that SaskPower will be cleaning up the environmental issues at no cost.

For the past few months, with the future hanging in the air, Forbes-Petrovich said it was just as hard on staff as it was on users of the library, those that depend on the doors being open.

Prior to the Wednesday announcement – staff and resources at the library would have had to move from the current facility by no later than November.

It was to move to the Gallagher Centre originally, but public backlash at a meeting in May made city council think twice about the sale.

The sale was to bring in $1.3 million for the facility and the city, but community members and staff members of the library questioned the figures and how the city came up with the sale price.

After much debate at the May meeting, it was said in the June meeting that the sale had already been finalized following a discussion period back in May.

“There was no other party that came forward [at the May meeting] interested in price or purchasing, the offer was subject to public notice, which means then, at that very moment, the condition was removed and therefore the sale was a valid sale,” said Lonnie Kaal – city manager – during the meeting in June.

“I could see how the public got confused, I certainly ensure that if we ever do this again I will be very clear on price and second to that, that people provide written opposition rather than just randomly coming forward and not knowing what you’re up against … Stopping the sale was never really an option.”

Regardless, that meeting also came with the decision to halt the move to the Gallagher Centre, leaving the future of the library’s location in question.

The Yorkton Chamber – who said the purchaser is a current member of the chamber – has been vocal in opposing any changes to the original plan of moving the library to the Gallagher Centre.

On Wednesday, Executive Director Juanita Polegi told CTV News that the chamber recognizes that the taxpayers stood to gain financially with the deal.

“Having said that, we understand that the prospective buyer has the right to withdraw from the deal due to the issues that came forward,” she said. “We’re hopeful that the prospective buyer will be able to find a location that’s suitable for the business within city limits, and hope it works out well.”

Polegi added that she hopes the city looks to work with businesses who are looking to expand.

“Ultimately, that ensures the prosperity of the entire city,” she said.

Polegi said the chamber is unaware if another location has been found by the prospective buyer. Throughout the process, Polegi said the chamber hopes to work with the city moving forward, and the months long debacle did not negatively impact the chamber in any way.

Mayor Mitch Hippsley said throughout the process, the city learned a lot about its day-to-day dealings.

“We learned to dig deeper on all the information that’s been provided for us. Unfortunately, there was just way too much controversy.

Social media bent and twisted all the information and the confidentiality aspect from council, we just couldn’t rebuttle. And of course, it just gets spun in different ways. It’s just unfortunate it had to happen,” he said.

Hippsley added that he hopes to prospective buyer is able to carry forward and find a location in the city. He added that council hopes to push to help businesses in Yorkton.

Concerning the contamination, when asked, Hippsley said he believed the environmental issues were shared with the prospective buyer in the time leading up to the sale, but said the potential for negative impact on the piece of land is slim.

“We certainly won’t [be] withholding that,” he said.

“This area, basically occupies the northeast corner of the parking lot. The Yorkton Library has been there for 22 years, I believe – and it’s not even close to the actual building itself. SaskPower wasn’t even really sure if the contamination had taken place, but we’re going to do test sits and tests holes.”

Hippsley said SaskPower had always planned to take care of the environmental issue ever since it was detected in previous studies.

“There will be zero costs for the Yorkton taxpayer,” he said. “The remediation is taking place right now.”

When the move originally came to light, so did a number of upgrades the current building would need.

Now, Hippsley said, the plan is to go to the library and speak with those closest to provide the best experience for all involved.

“It’s a good example of the city that’s always willing to listen to the taxpayer,” Hippsley said.

For now, the book has closed on the murky future of the library, and whether taxpayers like it or not, the library isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.