Relief from the cold in Ottawa as temperatures warm up to -2C

Ottawa residents will get a break from the cold weather over the next couple of days.

It felt like -6 degrees at 7 a.m., considerably warmer than the -14 degrees it felt like on Monday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning. High of -2 C, with wind up to 15 km/h.

Two centimetres of snow are forecasted in the evening, with a low of -7 C and wind chill making it feel like -12 degrees.

Light snow will continue to fall Wednesday morning, with a high of -2 C and the wind chill making it feel like -11 degrees in the morning and -5 degrees in the afternoon.

A high of 1 C and freezing rain or rain are forecasted for Thursday.

Temperatures will go up to 5 C on Friday, with a 40 per cent of snow.

The average high temperature for this time of year is around -6 C, while the average low is around -16 C.

Ottawa received 2.2 cm of snow on Monday afternoon, which slowed down the evening commute across the city.