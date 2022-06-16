Relief on the way from hot and humid conditions
Much of southern Ontario remains under a heat warning Thursday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties, with humidex values near 40.
The hot and humid conditions are expected to improve this evening.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. High Humidex 37. UV index 11 or extreme
Thursday Night: Clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 21.
Friday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
