‘Relief should be immediate’: Cape Breton senior struggles to access post-Fiona supports

It's been more than two months since post-tropical storm Fiona damaged Bob Boutilier's home in Glace Bay, N.S.

A tarp on his roof is the only thing protecting the inside from the elements.

“The provincial and federal governments made all kinds of promises that are supposed to be up to $30,000 to help people out,” said Boutilier.

But help hasn't arrived. Boutilier, who doesn't have insurance, says he has applied for grants and has contacted the Salvation Army for assistance.

A rain and wind storm on Thursday made matters worse, tearing both eaves off the house.

“I’m on fixed-income and living by myself. I'm 76-years-old. I'm not begging. I would just like to get what everyone else gets,” said Boutilier.

The request comes as the province announced it will end its Hurricane Fiona food reimbursement program later this month.

The program provides $100 for every household who lost power for 48 hours. The last day to apply is Dec. 16.

“We've all had ample time to put in that application, however I still think there are lots of people that still need the help,” said CBRM Councillor Cyril MacDonald.

MacDonald says there is still a need in the municipality when it comes to repairs and assistance from the government.

“Relief should be immediate and we thought that was coming, but I certainly haven't seen that level of support from the provincial and federal governments,” he said.

The province says more than 117,000 Nova Scotians have benefited so far from the Fiona Food Cost Reimbursement Program.

For Boutilier, his worry is about more than food.

“It's frustrating as heck. I don't know what to do. My daughters, they'll do anything for me. I could be in their house tomorrow, but I don't feel like I should have too,” he said. “I’m in decent shape for my age. I think with a little bit of help, I could be alright,” said Boutilier.