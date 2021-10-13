Relief, uncertainty as U.S. border to reopen in Sault Ste. Marie

After a record-long closure due to concerns about COVID-19, the United States will be reopening its land border to non-essential travel for Canadians next month.

And while some in the Sault say they're still feeling hesitant about travelling, neighbours to the south say it's been long overdue. Some Sault residents said they won't be planning day trips any time soon.

"I would be very reluctant and would wait quite some time to see the fallout from it," one person said. "I think the border should reopen so that we can travel through, from Sault Ste. Marie to Windsor without having to go around."

But on the American side, the story is a little different. Despite having a busy summer, Sault, Mich., Mayor Don Gerrie said the city has been hurting without its Canadian shoppers and travellers.

"We certainly miss everybody from a retail perspective, I think from a tourism perspective too," Gerrie said. "I know that a lot of people from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., like to escape and go camping."

It's still unknown why the U.S. kept its border closed for so long, especially since Canada lifted some of its restrictions for Americans in early August.

Gerrie said the decision was long overdue.

"We certainly had a high level of concern for a lack of partnership and working together to try and come to a good conclusion," he said.

The White House has yet to confirm if Canadians with AstraZeneca vaccine doses would be allowed to travel into the country, since it's not been approved in the U.S.

It's also expected to release further guidelines for travel later this month.