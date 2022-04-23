Religious item from the 1700s stolen from N.B. church: RCMP

A gold-coloured monstrance from the 1700s and several other items were stolen from a church in Bartibog, N.B.

RCMP says someone “forcefully gained entry” to the church through a window sometime between the evening of April 16 and the morning of April 17.

A monstrance is used to display the Eucharist — a symbol of the body of Christ — in mainly Catholic religious ceremonies.

Other items stolen from the church include a gold-coloured candle holder and gold-coloured altar server bells, says RCMP.

Neguac RCMP is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.