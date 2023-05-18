Religious statues vandalized at Norfolk County church: OPP

Several religious statues were spray painted at the Sacred Heart Church in Langton, a small town in Norfolk County, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Officials say the statutes were spray painted between 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to OPP, a sign at the rear of the property was also spray-painted.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying those responsible. If anyone has any information or video surveillance that may have captured the suspects, they are being asked to call the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.