Remai Modern to offer free admission for youth

Remai Modern is dropping admission fees for anyone under 18.

Additionally, starting Feb. 16, adult admission will be "by donation" every Wednesday — meaning visitors over 18 can pay any "amount of their choice."

"We have a responsibility as a public institution to ensure everyone in our community has opportunities to access to the museum and its programs,” Remai board of directors chair Doug Matheson said in a news release.

The special Wednesday pricing is part of a one-year pilot project.

The gallery says the changes are the result of "extensive consultation" with the public and other stakeholders.