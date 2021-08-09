Remaining boil water orders lifted in Canmore, Alta.

Remaining boil water orders issued for areas in Canmore, Alta. have now been lifted, officials announced Monday.

"EPCOR recommends all residents and businesses in the final areas of Canmore who were under the boil water order until (Monday), run their water-using fixtures for five minutes or until the water is clear once, before consuming it again," read a release.

"Residents can also drain cisterns, including toilets, and flush with clean water.

Businesses should refer to Alberta Health Services documents related to their industry for procedures to take following the lifting of a boil water order.

“We want to thank the community for their support and patience as we worked through flushing and water quality testing to confirm the safety of the water over the past week”, said Steve Craik, Director Water Quality and Environment at EPCOR.

“EPCOR and the Town of Canmore appreciate the community response and cooperation and would like to confirm everyone in the town can resume regular water use.”

More information on steps to take after a boil water order is lifted can be found online.

Earlier boil water advisories for the Bow Valley Trail were lifted Thursday for just about every community except the town of Canmore.