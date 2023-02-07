Remaining Fiona financial assistance programs in N.S. to close in two weeks

Nova Scotians in need of financial assistance due to post-tropical storm Fiona have a little more than two weeks left to apply.

Fiona touched down in Atlantic Canada as a powerful post-tropical storm on Sept. 24, 2022, killing three people, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, destroying homes and damaging property.

After the storm, the Nova Scotia government announced more than $40 million in assistance to help residents and organizations cope with the recovery costs.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office says people have until Feb. 24 to apply to the remaining assistance programs.

Applications for financial assistance in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador closed last Tuesday.

The four remaining programs in Nova Scotia are the Fiona Tree Removal Reimbursement Program, the Fiona Agricultural Disaster Assistance Program, the Fiona Aquaculture Disaster Assistance Program and the Disaster Financial Assistance Program.

Applications can be filled out by residents, non-profits, businesses and the agriculture and forestry sectors online.

The province says there is no deadline for municipalities to apply to the Disaster Financial Assistance Program.

"Fiona was one of the most devastating and expensive storms in our province's history, and we know many people are still struggling. We wanted to give people a little more time to get their applications submitted for the various programs," said Nova Scotia Emergency Management Minister John Lohr in a release Tuesday.

"I encourage anyone who could be eligible for any of these programs to get their applications in. Staff are working to process applications and are available to assist with questions."

People with questions can call the information line toll-free at 1-888-428-2256.