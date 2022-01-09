Remaining power outages from winter storm being worked on in Nova Scotia

Power crews were still working Sunday morning to repair lines damaged by heavy snowfall and winds from a nor'easter that blew through the Atlantic region overnight Saturday.

About 5,000 customers remained without electricity in the province as of 10 a.m. local time today, with the majority of the outages located in the Annapolis Valley and along the Bay of Fundy Shore.

Nova Scotia Power has said the heavy snowfall that accumulated took down lines and caused branches to fall on equipment in parts of the province during the storm, and also slowed the transport of repair crews to some areas.

The Western part of the province was hardest hit with this winter storm. Weather conditions like deep snow have brought challenges, and in some cases made it difficult to reach rural and remote areas, and the infrastructure that serves them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SnBIONMYCI

But in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, nearly all power had been restored by late morning on Sunday.

Snowfall totals varied widely across the Atlantic region, with Environment Canada reporting some areas received over 30 centimetres while other coastal communities saw five centimetres or less.

Gusts blew between 70 and 100 kilometres per hour, contributing to the damage to the power distribution systems.

It was the first significant nor'easter of the season, and in many parts of the region there had been little snow on the ground prior to the storm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2022.