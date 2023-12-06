Remaining suspects at large in Moose Jaw robbery, confinement case now in custody: police
Moose Jaw police say the final two suspects at large believed to be involved in a robbery and forcible confinement incident are now in custody.
An update from Moose Jaw police said a 41-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were both arrested and will make court appearances on Wednesday morning.
Four other suspects who were previously arrested, were all charged with robbery, extortion and forcible confinement, according to Moose Jaw police.
Moose Jaw police say that on Nov. 28 officers were called to a trailer court after it’s alleged a person was pulled from their vehicle and taken to a nearby residence in the trailer court where they were threatened with weapons.
The victim was able to escape without injury, Moose Jaw police said.
According to Moose Jaw police, the victim and six suspects were all known to each other and the incident was not random in nature.
