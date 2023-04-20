Remains discovered in Springwater Township

Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.

According to provincial police, the discovery was made on a property off Penetanguishene Road near Highway 93 and Georgian Drive late Thursday afternoon by a citizen who then contacted the authorities.

Police say an autopsy will be done to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Investigators say they believe there is no threat to public safety.

Residents should expect an increase in police officers in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.