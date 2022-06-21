Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Police found the remains last week in a section of the landfill they blocked off for a search for the remains of Rebecca Contois. The search of the landfill began on June 2, with police saying they were searching an area the size of four to six football fields.
Contois’ family has been notified of the discovery.
This news comes after the partial remains of Contois, 24, were found outside of an Edison Avenue apartment building on May 15. Shortly after, police confirmed Contois was the victim of a “horrifically grisly” homicide.
Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident. The charge has not been proven in court.
Officers with the homicide unit continue to investigate.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Josh Crabb.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healingThe return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
-
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse to perform with Prince’s former band at TD Toronto JazzFestIt’ll be a few more months before the Raptors are back in action, but Coach Nick nurse is set to hit the stage at TD Toronto JazzFest this weekend.
-
Researchers confirm tornado in Carleton Place, Ont.There was a tornado in Carleton Place during last Thursday's thunderstorms, researchers have confirmed.