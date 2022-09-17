Remains found in Saint John are those of a young woman; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Saint John, N.B., as those of a young woman.
Saint John police said late Saturday the autopsy shows the remains are believed to belong to a female between 17 and 30 years of age between five feet, four inches and five feet, seven inches tall.
They say the autopsy was conducted Wednesday.
Police say no other identification can be made at this time, including cause, manner and time of death, until further investigation.
Investigators said on Tuesday they had found human remains from the water at Long Wharf.
They say forensic services are also working to find the woman's identity through the National DNA databank for missing persons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.
