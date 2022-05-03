Remains found in Toronto dumpster believed to be child, police source says
The human remains found in a construction dumpster in Rosedale yesterday are believed to be a child or possibly an infant, a police source told CTV News Toronto.
On Monday, police responded to a call in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area, at around 4:45 p.m.
Police say human remains were located in a dumpster placed in the driveway of a home.
Neighbours have told CTV News Toronto that the home has been vacant for months, with work periodically taking place.
The cause of death has not yet been determined and police say the circumstances appear to be suspicious.
“Right now I can't confirm the gender, the age of this body that was located. We will hopefully get more information pending the outcome of the autopsy,” Const. Laura Brabant told CP24 Tuesday morning.
The homicide and missing persons unit is monitoring the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
