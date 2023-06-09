Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020

Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed on Monday that the remains officers found in San Clara, Man. have been identified as Melinda Lynxleg.

The 40-year-old woman was last seen on March 31, 2020, on Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (also known as Valley River First Nation) and was reported missing on April 16, 2020.

The investigation into her disappearance led RCMP investigators to an abandoned home in San Clara earlier this week. RCMP have said they are investigating Lynxleg’s disappearance as a homicide.

"In the beginning we started searching her frequent hangouts. We spoke to known associates. Melinda was well liked and she had many friends and knew a lot of people," said Sgt. Laura LeDrew, who has been one of the investigators for the case.

She said police spoke with about 60 people in multiple communities while searching for Lynxleg.

"We wanted answers for Melinda's family."

LeDrew said there were numerous buildings at the San Clara property and multiple police units were called in to help with the search.

She added that while Lynxleg has been found, the investigation is not over.

"Our investigation confirms that Melinda was murdered and our job now is to find the truth of what happened to her."

A statement from Lynxleg's family posted on social media confirmed the three-year search for her is now over.

"We always held hope that she would come home to our family and her children, we know today that she is coming home, but not how we had hoped for," the statement reads. "We want everyone to know that Melinda was loved and that she loved her family very much too."

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Betty Lynxleg said this has been hard for her family over the last three years.

"She would have come to her children, so we knew something devastating really happened. We knew Melinda would have been back," said Betty.

The family previously told CTV News Lynxleg was the mother of six children – all of whom were heartbroken and missing their mom.

Betty said this has been especially difficult for her parents as well as her kids.

"They have missed three years of cuddling, they have missed three years of school events with their mom. They have missed all those times of being together. Melinda loved her children very much."

Betty said the family thanks everyone who helped with the investigation and called in tips.

"We believe there is many people that can still help us and that there is more information to be provided and to continue to bring those stories to police."

The family has asked for privacy as they come to terms with the outcome.