Remains found of Chapleau man who disppeared while canoeing on Ruth Lake

The remains of a 74-year-old man from Chapleau have been recovered after he went missing on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.

In a news release Friday, Ontario Provincial Police identified the victim as Doug Lynn.

Police were called the evening of Sept. 17 that the canoeist was missing.

"Reports indicated a male had gone out in a canoe and had not returned," the OPP said in the release.

"Police attended the scene and located an overturned canoe on the lake."

Lynn's remains were found Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. by the OPP responders, including the underwater search and recovery unit.

"Cause of death remains unknown at this time," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner."

Lynn and his wife Roxann Lynn own the Moose Horn Lodge in Chapleau. A recent Facebook post mourned his passing a day before he was to turn 74.

"Many of you have known Doug for years as running Moose Horn Lodge with owner and wife Roxann," the post said.

"Doug was one of the hardest-working men we knew and could outwork most people half his age. Even though he was quiet, he was full of stories you might have been lucky enough to hear. You might also have been lucky enough to catch him in one of his giggle fits. He was loved by many."

"We would like you to do us a favour," the post continued.

"Please post your favourite story or a funny story about Doug in the comments below. Be as long-winded and detailed as you like. The family would really appreciate it at this time."