Missing Bushe River First Nations man believed to be found dead: RCMP

RCMP believe a body found near High Level, Alta., on Wednesday is that of 47-year-old Arthur Joel Gallant from Bushe River First Nations.

Volunteer searchers found “skeletal human remains” in a wooded area near the High Level industrial park shortly before 4 p.m. while conducting a search for a different missing persons case.

The next day, Mounties said they believed Gallant to be the dead person. He was last seen Dec. 22, 2020, near 99 Street and 100 Avenue in High Level. That he had been out of contact with his family was considered irregular.

The body is being taken to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death and confirm his identity.

High Level is approximately 733 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and located at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 35, also known as the Mackenzie Highway.