Remains of Edmonton man found west of the city

Police are searching for information in the homicide of an Edmonton man found west of the city.

The remains of Patrick Couterielle-Boyd, 27, were found in a rural area near Duffield, Alta., on May 27.

An autopsy confirmed Couterielle-Boyd's death is a homicide.

Police say Couterielle-Boyd has no known ties to the area where he was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744.

No further information has been released.

Duffield is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.