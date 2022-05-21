Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home

WARNING: This story contains details that are disturbing.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.

The discovery took place on Friday around 9:30 a.m. when officers said they saw an “insecure, vacant” home in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue West.

Officers went inside the home to make sure no one was inside, and found a freezer with a number of garbage bags inside.

Police note that inside these garbage bags were the remains of eight dogs.

Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency came to help and determined the dogs were three to four months old, with medium fur, long snouts and long legs. The cause of death has not been determined due to decomposition.

Winnipeg police officers determined this home had been vacant for about six years, but during this time, a number of transient people accessed the house.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police remind people that suspected animal cruelty or neglect should be reported to the provincial animal care line at 204-945-8000.

More information on reporting animal cruelty or neglect can be found online.