Remains of missing boater located in Lake Nipissing

The body of a 69-year-old from Nipissing First Nation was recovered from Lake Nipissing on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received a request to help the Anishinabek Police Service around 11 p.m. July 4 after someone in a canoe who went fishing didn’t return.

North Bay OPP, the emergency response team, the marine unit and OPP aviation services responded and found the remains just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.