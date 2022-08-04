Remains of missing Edmonton man found in gravel pit northeast of the city

The remains of an Edmonton man missing since last October have been recovered, RCMP has confirmed.

Meharena Ghebreyesus, 56, was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2021.

Family members last saw him on Oct. 3, 2021.

On June 29, human remains were discovered at the Smoky Lake gravel pits near Township Road 610 and Range Road 181.

An autopsy conducted on July 5 positively identified the remains as Ghebreyesus.

The circumstances around his death are believed to be non-criminal.

According to Mounties, no further updates are anticipated.