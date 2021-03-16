Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified human remains found in LaSalle over the weekend.

Police say the remains are of missing person Victor Paz-Lozoya of Leamington, Ont.

Paz-Lozoya was last spoken to on New Years Eve and was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Major Crimes along with forensics and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are investigating however police have not said if foul play is suspected.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.