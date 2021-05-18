Remains of missing snowmobiler found on Eleanor Lake: Manitoba RCMP

The remains of a snowmobiler who went missing nearly three months ago have been found on Eleanor Lake.

Manitoba RCMP received a call about the remains on Monday around 10 a.m., and the water transport unit went to Eleanor Lake to help.

Mounties confirmed the identity of the remains as Dan LeMay, a missing snowmobiler from Grunthal, Man.

LeMay, 50, went missing in February 2021. According to police, LeMay left the Pinewood Lodge on Feb. 21 on a snowmobile trip to get a broken snowmobile in Rennie, Man.

A few hours after he left, he called a family member to say he was unsure of his location, but thought he was close to Nutimik Lake. Then, a few hours after that, he contacted the family member again to say he thought he was near Pinewood Lodge. That is the last contact he had with the family member.

For the next few days, police, local snowmobile riders, and volunteers searched for the father of three.

On Feb. 23, police called off the search after reports of a lone snowmobiler travelling on Eleanor Lake on Feb. 21 led searchers to an area of open water.

Ice rescue technicians from the Office of the Fire Commissioner found snowmobile tracks that led to broken ice, but there were no tracks leading away from the site. At the time, Mounties said he was presumed drowned.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Touria Izri.