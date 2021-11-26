'Remarkably' no injuries after vehicle roll over in Norfolk County: police

The OPP say seat belts helped save lives of the people inside a vehicle that rolled over in Norfolk County.

In a tweet issued at 3:30 p.m., OPP West Region said the vehicle rolled into a field on Highway 3 east of Cockshutt Road.

The social media post also thanked the Good Samaritans who stopped and helped out

The post also included video showing the damaged vehicle in the field.

