Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers will remember superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday.
Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft will hold a press conference to speak about the six-year-old at 10:30 a.m.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carry the press conference live.
News of Ben’s death came Wednesday after the boy’s long battle with brain cancer.
The team issued a brief statement calling Ben a dear friend and inspiration.
Ben became a household name during the Oilers playoff run. He was even called a good luck charm for the team after they won game after game in a row while he was in attendance.
The team donated proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales in the first round of the playoffs to the Kids With Cancer Society in Ben’s honour.
He was also honoured with his own trading card by Connor McDavid.
