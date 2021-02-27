Remembering CFRA's technical producer Brian Fraser, Ottawa Public Health looks to speak with passengers in a rideshare from Toronto to Ottawa and a warning about the dangers of cannabis edibles.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week:

Tributes flowed this week for 580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia.

The Brockville native was 26.

"We all love this guy very much," said Bill Carroll, host of CFRA's "The Morning Rush."

"It’s nothing artificial about what you’re hearing. He was just a really easy guy to like, an incredible technical producer who added so much to our show, to the sound, to the dynamic."

The Ottawa Senators wore a helmet decal on Saturday with the letters "BF" in memory of Brian. The Senators, Redblacks, politicians and Brian's Bell Media family paid tribute to him on social media.

The Senators held a pregame tribute and moment of silence for Brian Fraser �� pic.twitter.com/rQpVrTHzia

Ottawa Public Health issued a public appeal this week to speak with six people who took a rideshare from Toronto to Ottawa.

One person who used the private rideshare service on Feb. 16 tested positive for COVID-19, and the individual was contagious when they were in the vehicle.

The white van left Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre at around 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and arrived in Ottawa at around 6 p.m. with stops at the Bayshore Shopping Centre, the CF Rideau Centre, and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

The health unit says the private rideshare service was advertised on Kijiji.

Ottawa's top doctor issued a warning this week that the capital's COVID-19 indicators are inching towards the red zone, which would bring new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and gyms.

"We are not heading towards yellow, we are heading towards red and that's not okay because it does potentially take us into a place with less opportunity," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health during a presentation to council on Wednesday.

"We could be discussing whether we need to go into red with the province next week that is a real possibility."

Ottawa moved to the "orange-restrict" level on Feb. 16, allowing non-essential businesses, restaurants and fitness centres to open. A move to the "red-control" level in Ontario's COVID-19 response framework would impose new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and fitness centres.

On Friday, Dr. Etches told CTV Morning Live that Ottawa would stay in the orange zone for at least one more week.

The Ottawa Hospital's Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Centre will manufacture three COVID-19 vaccines for human trials.

"I think it's very important that we have the capacity to be able to produce these kinds of products, particularly vaccines in the midst of the pandemic in Canada and be able to have control over that production," said Dr. Duncan Stewart in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

The first COVID-19 vaccine that the Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Centre will produce is a DNA-based vaccine called Covigenix VAX-001, developed by Entos Pharmaceuticals in Alberta. The Ottawa Hospital says it has shown promise in laboratory-studies and is stable at room temperatures.

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a small child became dangerously ill from eating cannabis edibles.

In a media release, the OPP said officers were called to a home northwest of Belleville on Feb. 19 after reports a three-year-old had eaten a "high quantity of cannabis edibles."

The child was taken to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

The OPP says the accused is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.