Remembering Prince Philip: The late Prince's military ties to London, Ont.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II has died. He was 99 years old.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” said a statement from the palace.

The late Prince spent a month in hospital in February and March before he was released to Windsor Castle.

Despite his advanced age one of the things the Prince held onto was his military attachments.

Though he dropped many Royal duties in his retirement, he continued to serve as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Canadian Regiment (The RCR).

The 4th Battalion of The RCR remains in London, Ont.

The Royal Canadian Regiment Museum, located at Wolseley Barracks (the former CFB London), was established in 1983 with an official visit from Prince Philip.

The museum was established in order to preserve regimental history and is used to teach regimental history through its wide series of collections and artifacts.

