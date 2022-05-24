Remembering Smudge, the Fairmont's guest ambassador

The Fairmont Hotel MacDonald's guest ambassador dog Smudge died Tuesday.

General Manager Garrett Turta, Smudge's owner, posted a tribute to his dog on Instagram.

He said that Smudge "will probably be most remembered for crashing the premiers conference a few years ago."

Smudge worked with Turta as guest ambassador at the Fairmont Algonquin in St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland and finally the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald in Edmonton over the past 13 years.

Smudge was 14 years old.