Remembering The Queen, Prince Phillip's visit to Sudbury

As the world learns the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away Thursday afternoon at age 96, CTV News remembers the royal couple's visit to Sudbury in 1984.

The Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip, were in Sudbury on Oct. 4 for the official opening of Science North, one of the city's main tourist attraction.

The stop was part of a two-week visit by the royal couple to Canada nearly 38 years ago.

Above are some archival videos of their visit.

Prince Phillip passed away more than a year ago -- April 9, 2021 -- at age 99.

The royal family said The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W

The premier of Ontario along with several northern mayors and cities posted condolences on social media.

I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service.



Long live the King! pic.twitter.com/g8MxONF14d

On behalf of City Council, City staff and the citizens @cityofnorthbay I want to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

We have lowered our flags to half mast pic.twitter.com/0pO0lPiIZj

On behalf of @CitySSM, I want to express sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags at City facilities will be lowered to half-mast. pic.twitter.com/VX52VejLHQ

The flags at Timmins City Hall and all municipal buildings will be lowered to half-mast in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her passing earlier today at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/adu16ic2Zo

The Queen's first born son, 73-year-old son Prince Charles, automatically becomes The King, although a coronation will take place at a later date.

The Duchess of Cornwall -- Prince Charles' wife, Camilla -- becomes The Queen Consort as per The Queen's wishes.

A statement was issued on social media by The King on Thursday afternoon about his mother's passing.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher