Remembering the victims of a crash that killed 6 people in Barrie one year ago

It was just one year ago, but the immense pain for six families and their friends touched by tragedy has not subsided.

On August 27, 2022, the vehicle that six young adults were travelling in plunged into a deep concrete pit in a construction zone along McKay Road, east of County Road 27.

The victims were later identified as Curtis King, 22, River Wells, 21, Jason Ono-O'Connor, 23, Luke West, 22, Jersey Mitchell, 20, and Haley Marin, 21.

Police say the group was heading to Gateway Casinos Innisfil, south of Barrie, but never made it. The crash site was found nearly 20 hours after the group was last seen.

In the weeks following the crash, the families of the victims were inconsolable.

On Sunday, a small number of friends and family were seen at the construction site, attending the makeshift memorial that’s remained since the crash was discovered.

“I need answers. I just want to hold him one more time, and I can’t even do that,” said Natile Hawes, the mother of River Wells, in August 2022. “He enjoyed life to the fullest. He was doing so well. He was working for the union. He bought his first car; he bought it three days before this incident.”

In January 2023, ConDrain Group, the construction company responsible for the site, was charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation by Barrie police.

Court documents obtained by CTV News stated that ConDrain failed to properly sign and barricade the temporary road closure of McKay Road between County Road 27 and Veterans Drive as per the Traffic Management Plan.

None of these allegations have been tested in court.

ConDrain will next appear in court on Sept. 25.