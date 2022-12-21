Remembering those killed in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage

The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.

Police have said Francesco Villi, who was involved in a lengthy dispute with his condo board, killed three board members and two of their partners on Sunday night before he was shot dead by police.

Here is a look at the lives of the five victims:

Rita Camilleri, 57

Camilleri was a smart and kind member of her community, who had a zest for life, those who knew her said.

She worked for years in the real estate business before retiring and becoming a board member for the Vaughan, Ont., condo building she lived and later died in.

Marilyn Iafrate, a Vaughan city councillor, said Camilleri was passionate about her condo community, advocating for upkeep and upgrades on behalf of all residents.

"She was smart, thorough and tough when needed to be, but was also very reasonable and accommodating," she said. "Never once were her undertakings for personal reasons, but always for the greater good."

Fellow condo board member and friend Tony Cutrone said Camilleri had a kind heart and a contagious smile.

She also loved travelling and had a passion for food. Earlier this month, she organized a Christmas party for condo residents and was already planning a summertime barbecue, Cutrone said.

Camilleri was also loving daughter, sister and caring wife who rarely missed suppertime with her husband, who also died in Sunday's shooting.

"I don’t know how we are going to go on without her," Cutrone said.

---

Vittorio Panza, 79

Panza's death has left a hole Vaughan's tight-knit Italian community, said Mike Colle, a Toronto city councillor who was friends with the 79-year-old.

Panza was a proud Italian immigrant who was passionate about music and cuisine from his homeland, those who knew him said. He was also an impeccable dresser and a successful Realtor.

"He was your proud, hard-working immigrant Italian father and grandfather,'' Colle said, adding that Panza was also gentle and lacking in malice.

"He wouldn’t hurt a fly," Colle said.

Panza, who was married to Camilleri, was a father to three daughters, and a proud "nonno" to seven grandchildren, including Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete.

---

Naveed Dada, 59

Those who knew Dada said he was often affectionately called "Mr. Smiley."

The Pakistani Canadian was a son, brother and successful Realtor who was also a member of the condo board.

"He tirelessly volunteered his time and served to not only help those realize their homeownership dreams, but gave back to the community in which he lived and worked," the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board wrote in a statement.

Dada spent half his life in Canada and was passionate about helping others, Cutrone, his fellow condo board member, said.

"Naveed is Mr. Smiley," he said. "He is always trying to make peace."

---

Russell Manock, 75

Manock was a loving father and grandfather who cherished every moment with his family, said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween, as he shared what the families of the victims said about their loved ones.

"He was their family rock," said MacSween, adding that Manock was "trusted and loved by everyone who knew him."

Manock was also on the board of the condo, but his wife, who was also killed, was not.

---

Lorraine Manock, 71

Many people who met Lorraine Manock were left touched by her generosity and selflessness, MacSween said.

She was loved by her children and grandchildren, he said.

"Lorraine Manock was the most loving mother, grandmother and sister," said MacSween. "Selfless, generous, a kind soul."

She was devoted to her husband, MacSween said.

"They were family soulmates in life and now in heaven," he said. "The family are devastated by this unspeakable tragic loss."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.