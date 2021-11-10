Remembrance Day 2021: How to watch the Vancouver ceremony live

For the second year in a row, officials are encouraging observers to mark Remembrance Day at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A modified version of the annual ceremony will be held Thursday in Vancouver, and can be watched live from home.

The ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m., will be featured in a one-hour CTV News Vancouver special.

This special can be watched on TV, and will be livestreamed on CTVNewsVancouver.ca at the same time.

At Victory Square, which the public is asked to avoid to protect veterans attending in person, there will be no public wreath-laying permitted until after 4 p.m., the City of Vancouver said.

There will be no parade this year, and no screens will be set up at the site for viewing. A limited number of dignitaries have been invited to attend the event in person.

This article will be updated with the livestream shortly before it is scheduled to begin.

If you aren't seeing the video at the top of the article at the scheduled time, click the refresh button on your browser for the latest version, or find it on our homepage.