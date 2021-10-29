iHeartRadio

Remembrance Day ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region

Cities in and around Waterloo Region are preparing for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Here is a look at how local municipalities plan to mark the day:

  • Cambridge: The city promotes events hosted by local legions.
  • Waterloo: The city is supporting the Legion's in-person ceremony at the cenotaph at city hall.
  • Kitchener: Still finalizing plans.
  • Guelph: There will be a ceremony at John McRae Gardens and the cenotaph.
  • Brantford: The city will host a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11.
  • Brant County: Legions will host ceremonies in Burford, Paris and St George.

More information on ceremonies will be added as it becomes available.

