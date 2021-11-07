Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week.

National War Memorial

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 11.

The ceremony will start at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion says crowds will be welcome at the National War Memorial following the changes to gathering restrictions by the Ontario government.

The city of Ottawa says the following streets will be closed around the National War Memorial between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Wellington and Rideau streets between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue

Elgin Street northbound and southbound between Wellington and Albert streets

Queen Street between Metcalfe and Elgin streets

Metcalfe Street between Wellington and Queen streets

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

Beechwood Cemetery

Beechwood Cemetery hosts its annual Remembrance Day service from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Members of the military families are invited to observe the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Military Cemetery of the Canadian Forces.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians to participate in one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada.

At exactly 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca/remember.

Winchester

The 2021 Winchester Remembrance ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

The Cenotaph is located on Louise Street.

Kanata

The Royal Canadian Legion, Kanata Branch 538 will host a virtual Remembrance Day service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 at St. Paul's Anglican Church.

To watch the service, visit https://www.stpaulshk.org/.

The Royal Canadian Legion, Kanata Branch will host a Remembrance Day service on Remembrance Day at the Kanata Cenotaph. There will be no parade.

Barrhaven

The Royal Canadian Legion Barrhaven Branch invites you to join the livestream of its 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony.

For more information, visit http://www.rcl641.ca/.

Orleans

The Royal Canadian Legion – Orleans Legion will host a Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Thursday.

The service will be held at 800 Taylor Creek Drive at 11 a.m.

Legion members who are marching in the parade are asked to be at the form-up area on Vimont Court at 10:15 a.m.

Richmond

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Richmond Memorial Park at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

There will be no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Stittsville

The Royal Canadian Legion Stittsville Branch is hosting a scaled down version of the normal Remembrance Day ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Remembrance Day service will begin at 1:45 p.m. at the Stittsville Cenotaph on Stittsville Main Street.

Westboro Cenotaph

The Westboro Legion hosts its traditional Remembrance Day service and wreath-laying ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Westboro Cenotaph.

The Westboro Cenotaph is located on Richmond Road, between Golden and Fraser avenues.

For more information, visit https://www.rcl480.com/remembrance.html

Aylmer, Que.

The Royal Canadian Legion Aylmer, Que. branch is holding a Remembrance Day service at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

The service will be held at Parc Commemoratif d'Aylmer on Rue Principale.

Kingston

Kingston's Remembrance Day ceremony will be live-streamed from Memorial Hall on Thursday, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, and the need to verify that participants are vaccinated, the ceremony is by invitation-only and is closed to the general public.

For more information, visit cityofkingston.ca.

Arnprior

The Arnprior Legion will host a Remembrance Day service at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Arnprior Cenotaph.

There will be no parade.

For more information, visit the Arnprior Legion Facebook page.

Carleton Place

The Carleton Place Remembrance Day service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park in Carleton Place. The Royal Canadian Legion says there will be no parade or community band participating.

Clarence-Rockland

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Rockland City Hall on Thursday.

The service begins at 11 a.m.

Merrickville

The Merrickville Legion will host a Remembrance Day service on Thursday at the Merrickville Cenotaph.

The service will begin just before 11 a.m.

Morrisburg

The Morrisburg Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Civic Centre Cenotaph, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Pembroke

The Pembroke Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the War Memorial Cenotaph Park in Pembroke, Ont. on Thursday.

The service begins at 11 a.m.

Perth

Perth will host its Remembrance Day service at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held at the Great War Memorial Hospital Cenotaph at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

A parade will begin at the Perth-Upon-Tay Royal Canadian Legion at 10:15 a.m.

Prescott

The town of Prescott will be live streaming the Remembrance Day ceremony, in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion – Fort Wellington Branch #97.

Tune in on the Prescott Facebook page at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested the public refrain from attending the ceremony at the cenotaph at Fort Wellington," said the town.

Petawawa

The Petawawa Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Renfrew

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 148 in Renfrew will host a Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Renfrew.

All wreaths will be laid in advance, and there will be no parade.