Remembrance Day ceremonies kick off in Waterloo region

Veterans Week ceremonies in Kitchener-Waterloo are hoping to keep the memory of loved ones alive.

For Dane Goebel, this Remembrance Day will be different, as it’s the first where his father will not be present.

“It’s definitely an emotional time for me,” said Goebel.

Goebel’s Second World War veteran father, Albert Goebel, died of COVID in April 2020.

Dane is honouring his dad by creating a decorated frame around his father’s medals and bringing it out every year during Veterans Week.

“Some people can see and appreciate other people’s medals,” said Goebel. “I will visit dad when I leave here today and show him what I have done.”

The show of respect is part of the Remembrance ceremony at Memory Garden in Breslau Sunday.

Douglas Dobley, a former C-2 zone commander, says this week should also be a time to honour those who are fighting for their lives in hospital recovering from war-related injuries or illnesses.

“People just don’t always remember that they are there and it’s something we should do because they’re just as important as any of the other veterans in the country,” explained Dobley.

For the Sikh community, it is a solemn day of remembrance.

“It’s a very heart-filled ceremony where we recognize a fallen Sikh soldier,” said Rupinder Kaaur, a Sikh Remembrance Day organizing committee member.

The 15th annual Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony took place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener to honour Private Buckam Singh where he was buried.

He was a Canadian war hero who was one of nine Sikh soldiers allowed to serve with Canadian forces in the First World War.

“He was such a young soldier who enlisted. There were very few people of colour, very few Sikhs in this region so for him to step up and volunteer for the war effort is really quite commendable,” said Kaur.

As Remembrance Day nears, Goebel says it is a chance to keep his father’s memory alive.

“Hold the medals proud on Remembrance Day and let everybody see you have a veteran in your family,” he said.