Remembrance Day in Sault Ste. Marie held at downtown cenotaph

For the second year in a row, Sault Ste. Marie took to the downtown cenotaph to honour those who've served their country.

Remembrance Day was moved to the cenotaph last year with COVID-19 at its peak.

"Because of vaccine screening, we can't ask these people to come two hours before to get settled at the GFL Memorial gardens," said Helen Stewart, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Stewart said while they chose to return to the cenotaph, they were able to increase their invite numbers this year.

In attendance was veteran Allan Fell, a corporal in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"As it is with the situation today, we've been fortunate to get as many people out has we have," Fell said.

"For those who are growing up today, if the call comes, I would hope they would want to serve their country as we all did before."