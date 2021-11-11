Remembrance Day in Sault Ste. Marie held at downtown cenotaph
For the second year in a row, Sault Ste. Marie took to the downtown cenotaph to honour those who've served their country.
Remembrance Day was moved to the cenotaph last year with COVID-19 at its peak.
"Because of vaccine screening, we can't ask these people to come two hours before to get settled at the GFL Memorial gardens," said Helen Stewart, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Stewart said while they chose to return to the cenotaph, they were able to increase their invite numbers this year.
In attendance was veteran Allan Fell, a corporal in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
"As it is with the situation today, we've been fortunate to get as many people out has we have," Fell said.
"For those who are growing up today, if the call comes, I would hope they would want to serve their country as we all did before."
-
As Mediterranean heats up, fish diving deeper to find colder water, study findsAs the Mediterranean Sea warms, some marine species are responding by diving deeper to find cooler waters, but not all species are able to endlessly go deeper, according to a new study.
-
'We're taking action': B.C.'s new ambulance boss gives first interviewB.C.'s new chief ambulance officer, Leanne Heppell, sat down with CTV News for the first interview of her tenure to discuss the changes underway to improve the system.
-
Remembrance Day memorial in Cranbrook, B.C. defaced with pro-vaccine graffitiA wall of honour in Cranbrook, British Columbia was spray-painted with pro-vaccine graffiti early Thursday, prior to the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Fire envelops garage, damages duplex in south EdmontonTwo families in south Edmonton are looking for a place to sleep Thursday after a fire displaced them from their duplex.
-
Ground-breaking ceremony for N.B. naval memorial in Saint JohnA ground-breaking ceremony five years in the making was held at a grassy patch along Harbour Passage on Remembrance Day, where a new memorial to mark New Brunswick's naval and maritime history will be built.
-
Soo curlers gearing up to host 2021 Canadian Seniors ChampionshipIt will take roughly 100 volunteers to make the 2021 Everest Canadian Seniors Curling Championship run smoothly in the Sault next month.
-
Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
-
Palace Theatre joins global fundraising event with shows this weekendLondon’s Palace Theatre comes alive this weekend as the Palace Theatre Arts Commons stages a production of All Together Now.
-
Even hard-won freedoms come with responsibility to the greater goodThose who cite the heroics of the fallen and our veterans to fortify their own legal right to refuse a minimally risky shot in the arm or to defiantly refuse to wear a paper mask in public, might wish to ponder the courage that inspired the free and noble and selfless choice to put the public good ahead of personal freedom -- as our heroes did.