Remembrance Day memorial in Cranbrook, B.C. defaced with graffiti

A wall of honour in Cranbrook, British Columbia was spray-painted with graffiti early Thursday, prior to the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.

The City of Cranbrook released a statement about the event Thursday on its Facebook page:

"As a community, we are beyond disappointed by the disrespectful actions of those responsible for defacing such an important monument on such an important day for all Canadians," the city said.

"This act does not speak to the character and values of our citizens and our community.

"We are grateful to the member of the community that alerted us of the vandalism early this morning. We are extremely proud of our staff, RCMP and Fire Services members who were able to quickly remove the graffiti and allow for the Remembrance Day ceremonies to go on, and remain focused on honouring all our veterans, past and present for their selfless sacrifice.

"If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471."

A Remembrance Day ceremony took place as scheduled later Thursday morning.

(Photo courtesy JCI Kootenay)