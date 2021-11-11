iHeartRadio

Remembrance Day: What's open and what's closed

image.jpg

In-person services and events will be held throughout Waterloo Region during Remembrance Day and a number of municipal and regional services will be affected by the federal holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Nov. 11.

OPEN:

  • GRT will operate on a regular weekday schedule
  • Buses and ION trains will pause services for two minutes at 11 a.m.
  • For safety reasons, buses travelling on a highway will not pause
  • GRT Customer Service is available 24/7 at 519-585-7555
  • Regular curbside collection for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • All Region of Waterloo Library branches
  • Waterloo city hall and Adult Recreation Centre is open for washroom access only
  • Albert McCormick Community Centre
  • Moses Springer Community Centre
  • RIM Park
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

CLOSED:

  • Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites
  • All regional administrative offices
  • Schneider Haus National Historic Site
  • McDougall Cottage Historic Site
  • Sunnyside Home reception and administration services
  • All Sunnyside Wellness Centre services
  • Community Alzheimer Day Program
  • Kitchener Market
  • City of Kitchener pools and community centres
  • The Aud and Arenas
  • Budd Park Indoor Facility
  • Kitchener Public Library
  • All regularly scheduled programs at City of Waterloo community and rec centres

More information can be found on the Region of Waterloo and city websites:

Region of Waterloo

City of Waterloo

City of Kitchener

City of Cambridge

12