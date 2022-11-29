Reminder: Failing to shovel snow can lead to hefty fines in Metro Vancouver

Many people across Metro Vancouver will be staying indoors as much as possible until this week's snowstorm subsides – but they could face fines if they neglect to shovel their sidewalks in a timely fashion.

Just how long they have to clear away snow varies by jurisdiction, but the City of Vancouver requires residents to get the job done by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall.

"Vancouver property owners and occupants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks in front of and, if on a corner lot, alongside their property," reads the city's website.

Failure to do so could result in fines of $250 or more – plus a potential snow-clearing bill, should the city decide to hire someone else to do the work.

People who are away from home or otherwise unable to shovel their own sidewalk can request the help of a volunteer Snow Angel. Snow and ice do not have to be cleared from private property.

Several other municipalities have a 10 a.m. deadline as well, including Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond and the District of North Vancouver – the latter of which just adopted its snow-clearing bylaw earlier this year – but the rules vary in other parts of the region.

The City of North Vancouver and City of West Vancouver both give property owners 24 hours to clear snow and ice from outside their homes and businesses, while Coquitlam gives owners or occupants 10 hours after the snowfall ceases.

Information on snow-clearing requirements are usually available on local government websites.