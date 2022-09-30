Reminder for drivers: Winter tires required on many B.C. highways starting this weekend

We may only be a week into fall, but winter tires or chains will be required on most British Columbia highways starting this weekend.

The winter driving requirement is in effect from Oct. 1 until the end of March next year.

During that time, it is mandatory for all vehicles travelling on select highways to be equipped with winter tires. Commercial vehicles that are more than 12,000 kilograms will also be required to have chains.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation says the rules will be enforced by police or ministry officials, and that those who do not comply could be turned back for non-compliance or face a $121 fine.

That fine jumps to $196 when it comes to commercial vehicles that are not carrying chains when and where it is required to do so.

Some of the routes that will require winter tires or chains starting Saturday include the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Sea to Sky Highway north of Horseshoe Bay and the Trans Canada Highway east of Chilliwack.