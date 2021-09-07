Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.

Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.

Read more on the vaccine card itself here.

The card system will be in place in the province until at least Jan. 31, and health officials are already warning it may be extended, depending on the spread of COVID-19 through B.C.

While details of the card system were just announced, health officials did go over part of the plan last month, including where these virtual or printed out cards will be needed.

Patrons of businesses considered non-essential will need to show their card to enter, provided they were born in 2009 or earlier.

For those who need a refresher ahead of the Sept. 13 launch, here's a list of settings where staff will require proof of vaccination:

Restaurants (indoors and outdoors)

Pubs and bars (indoors and outdoors)

Night clubs

Casinos

Movie theatres

Ticketed sporting events

Indoor concerts

Indoor theatre

Indoor dance events

Symphonies

Some indoor recreation classes, such as painting, pottery or choir

Organized indoor events with more than 50 people, such as weddings, parties, conferences and workshops

Fitness centres and studios

Gyms

Pools

Other recreation facilities

Indoor adult group and team sports for people aged 22 and up

Indoor group exercise activities

On-campus housing for post-secondary students

Proof that a person has had one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will not be required at businesses deemed essential, such as on transit or at grocery stores.

Other examples of when the card would not need to be shown include stopping at a restaurant just to pick up a takeout order.

The card will not be required in order to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election, nor will it be required to access government services.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces don't need a vaccine card, but will instead be asked to show their National Defence Canada COVID-19 vaccine record and their National Defence ID card.